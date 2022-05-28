ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Suspect arrested, employee recovering after a shooting at an Everett restaurant

By FOX 13 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested, and an employee is recovering after a Saturday morning shooting at a Denny's restaurant in the South Everett....

