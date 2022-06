GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A disagreement between two men outside a liquor store ended with Gainesville Police officers arresting a man for attempted murder. According to the arrest report, the victim approached Antwaine Scott, 31, at the Aloha Liquor store after hearing Scott had been talking about him. The two got into an argument and the victim struck Scott in the face. Scott then threatened to shoot him.

