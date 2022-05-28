David A. Gawthrop

“And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days” (James Russell Lowell). Book a scenic cruise on beautiful Tygart Lake (possibly the only type of cruise I would embark on, not being a fan of deep water travel with 3,000 of my closest friends!) I prefer to view the beauty of Tygart Lake aboard their “Princess” cruise boat, along the 2-hour, 10-mile charter, from Tygart Lake State Park to Pleasant Creek and back. Tickets are $20 per person (age 5 & under free). Walk downs are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis, or secure tickets in advance at www.tygartmarina.com. Prepare to board at the Tygart Lake Marina in Grafton at least 45 minutes before departure. Don’t miss the boat! It waits for no man or woman, and tickets are non-refundable.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO