Shinnston, WV

David A. Gawthrop

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David A. Gawthrop of the Laurel Park Community of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He was 58 years old. Born January 3, 1964, Dave was the only child of the late Darrell and...

WVNews

Edward 'Ed' Benjamin Taylor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Edward “Ed” Benjamin Taylor, age 72, passed away at his home o…
WVNews

Veteran stylist continues passion at Hair Shack, in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new face has been trimming all styles of hair at Hair Shack in Bridgeport. Heather Sheme, the business’ manager since January, has cut hair for men and women, boys and girls for 15 years. She cuts in Bridgeport on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays and is currently the only cosmetologist.
WVNews

Preston CEOS host area meeting

KINGWOOD — Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service clubs hosted the West Virginia CEOS Morgantown area meeting May 7 at the Masontown Fire Hall. The theme selected was “Hats Off to CEOS.” And, looking around the room, we saw older fashionable hats, new hats, feathered hats, hard hats, party hats, chicken hats and hats on the tables as decorations. A meet and greet “match the hats” game was shared among guests before the program was called to order.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mary Bauer

OAKLAND — Mary Lou Bauer, age 87, died peacefully on May 19, 2022, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a severe stroke. Born March 2, 1935 in Annapolis, she was the daughter of Edward Carl and Ruth Scheel Bauer. She resided in the Turkey Neck area of Swanton,...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WVNews

Bridgeport's Amos signs with Potomac State soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport boys soccer’s Brock Amos is set to lead the line on a new team this fall. After scoring seven goals and notching a team-high nine assists in his final season with the Indians, Amos signed his letter of intent Tuesday to play for WVU Potomac State College in Keyser.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WEPCO awards scholarship to Makayla Miller

OAKLAND, Md. (WV News) - Makayla Miller is the recipient of the 32nd annual WEPCO Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award. Makayla is enrolled this fall as a pre-nursing major at Garrett College through Allegany College of Maryland. She is a 2022 graduate of Southern Garrett High School, where she was a dual-enrolled college student, member of the yearbook staff and was a guidance aide. She was also named to the National Honor Society as well as the Distinguished Honor Roll and Distinguished Scholar.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Memorial Day events mark weekend

Memorial Day events were held in Lewis County beginning Friday, May 27, with the Mental Health Memorial Service at the Weston State Hospital Historic Cemetery and ending Monday, May 30, with the Weston Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Day Service. The 2022 Memorial Day Parade was held in Weston on Saturday, May 28.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia stories, cuisine to be shared during First Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This month’s First Friday celebration will recognize the state’s birthday and heritage in downtown Clarksburg. “Our theme is Wild and Wonderful West Virginia,” said Tina Yoke, Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau executive director. “We have a lot going on, and we’re expecting a beautiful day.”
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Injuries taught Gavin Blair resilience, shaped his future

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Not only did an injury fail to end the baseball career of Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair — it and others he suffered along the way steered him towards his future. Blair fractured his heel bone as a young child. Coming into this...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Fat Tire, Stonewall Resort collaborate on venture

Fat Tire Cycle and Sport established a location in downtown Weston, but recently expanded its operations by collaborating with Stonewall Resort to offer guests a unique opportunity to go along with the other recreational activities at the resort. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the resort location on Thursday, May...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Local Psychologist, Don Worth, Ph.D., to Host Recovery Workshop on June 4

Don Worth, Ph.D. and local psychologist, will be hosting a workshop on recovery at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Mon Health Recovery Care Center next to Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. The public is invited to join the event, titled “Recovery in the 21st Century ... not just for substance usage anymore.”
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School alum caps WVU graduation as outstanding senior

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Grant Duvall, a senior studying biology and addiction studies at WVU, was named an Outstanding Senior during his final semester. “WVU’s Order of August and Outstanding Senior awards honor the University’s most talented graduating seniors,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed. “Each of these students is exemplary in their own right — through their academic excellence, leadership and service. They will undoubtedly be forces for positive change in their local communities and the world.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

June is busting out all over!

“And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days” (James Russell Lowell). Book a scenic cruise on beautiful Tygart Lake (possibly the only type of cruise I would embark on, not being a fan of deep water travel with 3,000 of my closest friends!) I prefer to view the beauty of Tygart Lake aboard their “Princess” cruise boat, along the 2-hour, 10-mile charter, from Tygart Lake State Park to Pleasant Creek and back. Tickets are $20 per person (age 5 & under free). Walk downs are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis, or secure tickets in advance at www.tygartmarina.com. Prepare to board at the Tygart Lake Marina in Grafton at least 45 minutes before departure. Don’t miss the boat! It waits for no man or woman, and tickets are non-refundable.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Wednesday

Lost Creek Senior Citizens meeting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lost Creek Community Building. Bring covered dish. Linda Coffman, 304-745-4983. VFW Post 573 Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., game begins 6 p.m., 430 W. Pike Street, Clarksburg. Open to the public. William Marconi Lodge 1140, Order of Sons & Daughters of Italy,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

'Coming Home' helps Johnson Elementary (West Virginia) students relate to military families

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Johnson Elementary School have a new book to read before they leave for summer vacation. Forty-five copies of “Coming Home,” a children’s book about military homecomings written by Greg Ruth, are scattered throughout the school, said Taya Cline, a fifth-grade math/science/health teacher. All classrooms and staff received a copy of the book through private donation, in addition to copies being placed in the school library.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Leadership Upshur

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural class of…
BUCKHANNON, WV

