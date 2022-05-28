ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Washington high school baseball state championship live updates, results, how to watch (May 28)

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
The WIAA state baseball championships are underway for the first time since 2019 with title games in each of the six classifications.

The stage was set in semifinal games in 2B, 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A on Friday, and the titles are at the same locations. The 3A and 4A titles take place at Pasco's Gesa Stadium, 1A and 2A are at County Stadium in Yakima, and 1B/2B play in Ridgefield at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

Catch up on the semifinals

Stay with SBLive Washington throughout the final weekend for scores, game recaps photo galleries, top performers and more. All games are streamed on the NFHS Network.

Here are the matchups, links to game streams and coverage from each title game and scroll down for links to in-depth coverage from the semifinals:

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP (BRACKETS)

Who: No. 1 Olympia vs. No. 2 Puyallup

When: Saturday at 4 p.m.

How to watch: NFHS Network (subscription required)

How they got there?

Third place game: Richland 3, Skyline 1 (9:30 a.m.)

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP (BRACKETS)

Who: No. 3 Kennewick vs. No. 12 Mercer Island

When: Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

How to watch: NFHS Network (subscription required)

How they got there?

Third place game: No. 10 Mt. Spokane 5, No. 1 West Seattle 1 (bottom 5th)

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP (BRACKET)

Who: No. 4 Tumwater vs. No. 2 Columbia River

When: Saturday at 4 p.m.

How to watch: NFHS Network (subscription required)

How they got there?

Third place game: No. 9 W.F. West 9, No. 3 Ellensburg (10 a.m.)

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP (BRACKET)

Who: No. 2 Bellevue Christian vs. No. 1 Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

How to watch: NFHS Network (subscription required)

How they got there?

Third place game: No. 3 Chelan 3, No. 12 University Prep 2 (bottom 7th)

CLASS 2B CHAMPIONSHIP (BRACKET)

Who: No. 1 Toutle Lake 6, No. 2 Brewster 1

When: Saturday at 1 p.m

How to watch: Game is not being live streamed

How they got there?

Toutle Lake beat No. 13 Colfax 10-7 in the semifinals

Brewster defeated No. 3 Jenkins (Chewelah) 6-5 in the semifinals

Third place game: No. 3 Jenkins (Chewelah) 6, No. 13 Colfax 3 (10 a.m.)

CLASS 1B CHAMPIONSHIP (BRACKET)

Who: No. 3 Naselle vs. No. 4 Crosspoint

When: Saturday at 4 p.m.

How to watch: Game is not being live streamed

How they got there?

Naselle beat two-seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline 15-10 in the semifinals.

Crosspoint beat top-seeded and previously-undefeated DeSales

For complete statewide scores and schedules, check our Washington scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE WASHINGTON SCOREBOARD

--Andy Buhler; @AndyBuhler .

nationworldnews.com

9-year-old girl crushed by cougar at church camp in Washington state

Spokane, Wash. ( Associated Press) — A 9-year-old girl playing hide and seek at a church camp in Washington state was attacked by a cougar, seriously injuring her and sending her friends out of fear. Lily A. Krzyniewski and two other children were playing in the woods on Saturday...
SPOKANE, WA
