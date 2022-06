MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi is nearing its return to Meridian as the excitement in the Queen City rises. “It’s like 150% I’d say,” Director of Marketing and Development Angela Ferguson said. “We’re all very busy working and trying to get everything together. We have people flying in to be with us to help with State Games set up and I’m crazy busy trying to get all of our amazing food contributors to reach out and help us,” Ferguson said.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO