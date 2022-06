Update (May 27, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Friday that a local teen was being charged in connection with the oil dumping incident that occurred last week. In a post on Crimewatch, police said a 17-year-old boy from the township “turned himself into police and wanted to take responsibility for his actions.” Police said the boy–who is a juvenile–will receive citations from both the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which were to be filed at Northampton County District Court 03-2-04. Our original story appears below.

