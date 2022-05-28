'It's nice to be back': Visitors fill the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend

While rain poured down Saturday afternoon in Ocean City, New Jersey, many still enjoyed the sun shine earlier in the day.

"I already got a tan line. It's hot like every time the sun comes out. It's just beaming," said Jaden Foster of Mays Landing.

For some, it was their first trip to Ocean City's beach.

"I'm just trying to keep her out of the sun as much as possible because I'm just not sure how she'll do with it," Corinne Faulls, from Clementon said about his daughter Danielle.

For recent high school graduates like Skylar Barmat, a trip down the Jersey Shore felt different this time around.

"Like everyone used to hang out on the beach, but we're older now, so it's like we don't know what to do," said Barmat from Abington Township., Pa.

Up on the boardwalk, many people walked around enjoying themselves during Memorial Day weekend.

"It's nice to be back out after COVID, so it's nice to have a Memorial Day weekend where you can actually hang out," said Jasmine Nieves from Egg Harbor Township.

Businesses on the boardwalk were thrilled to welcomed shoppers.

"This is definitely, you know, our biggest opening weekend which is really awesome. We're really excited that it's finally here. We're ready to kick start summer and hope it keeps going up from here," said Sophia Terry, manager of Sand and Stitch.