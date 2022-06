OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant opened in Overbrook, Kansas, one month ago and it was all made possible with help from others. The Rock Creek Café, located at US-56 and Main St. in Overbrook, Kansas, has a little bit of everything. With breakfast items from biscuits and gravy to breakfast burritos, and for lunch, the café has pork burgers, homemade potato salad, and homemade cherry or apple pie just to name a few.

OVERBROOK, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO