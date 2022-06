MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Work is continuing on a giant mural which will soon be the newest addition to the landscape of downtown Meridian. Last week, the Vise Building received a fresh wash and a mapping of the design which will adorn the building. Now, it’s time to paint the mural, which pays tribute to Jimmie Rodgers, that will become a reality in just a few weeks. It’s a collaborative effort by the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation and the Meridian Museum of Art.

