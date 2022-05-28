ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bye-Bye Summer

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 5 days ago
MEMORIAL WRAP

Hope you enjoyed the low humidity and the hot temps in the 80s. You might need the A/C overnight with lows only 65-70.

METEOR STORM???

There’s the potential for a meteor storm with hundreds, if not a thousand, faint shooting stars per hour (and even some slow-moving fireballs). The show will only happen if debris from a broken comet travels fast enough to reach Earth. If too slow, we’ll miss it. We’re battling some high clouds, but there will be clear views mixed in, too. Look up either side of 1AM.

REST OF THE WEEK

A backdoor cold front will arrive from the east tomorrow. That means dropping temperatures in eastern MA during the day that will take temperatures back into the 60s in the afternoon. The cooler air will progress very slowly westward. That gives central MA a chance at 80° before the cooler air can set in. Where the cold and hot air clash, a pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Coverage will be limited and most towns will finish the day dry and mostly cloudy.

A shower threat arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’re also watching Friday for some possible rain thanks to a weak coastal low pressure.

