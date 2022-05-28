ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Best Red Carpet Looks

By Apryl Lovera
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William have made stunning red...

www.etonline.com

epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down Before Their Royal Wedding? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Upset After This Secret Was Exposed

Kate Middleton has been enjoying a certain level of privacy even though she’s technically considered a public figure. Even though she represents Queen Elizabeth and supports Prince William, Middleton is still able to keep certain aspects of her life private. For instance, royal fans only get information about Middleton’s children from her or Prince William, and they rarely share photos to commemorate special occasions.
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Prince George May Never Be King, Monarchy Could Allegedly Be Abolished After Prince Charles, Duke Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already informed their eldest son, Prince George, about his future role in the monarchy. However, some believed that he might not see that day coming because the future of the British monarchy is uncertain. Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Prince George And His...
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Wants To Reconcile With Prince Harry But Fears Brother, Meghan Markle Will 'Pull A Stunt' And Steal Queen Elizabeth's Limelight At Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Prince William is allegedly considering ending the rift between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry. However, the Duke of Cambridge is worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might pull a stunt during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Prince William Allegedly Wants To End Rift With Brother Prince...
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Coral Coat Dress Hosting Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton, 40, turned heads in a gorgeous look at Buckingham Palace! The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a coral coat dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead for a glamorous garden soiree, held on the royal grounds on Wednesday, May 18. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, along with a vintage floral clutch and a pair of blush pink pumps by Emmy London. Kate has been a longtime fan of Wickstead dresses, having also sported similar styles in blue, green and yellow at various events over the years.
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Followed Kate Middleton's Lead in Addressing Yesterday's Horrific School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Uvalde, Texas received an unexpected visitor on Thursday as Meghan Markle arrived in the small town to pay her respects to the 19 children and two schoolteachers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s mass shooting. Since it wasn’t a formal visit, the Duchess of Sussex kept her presence low key by wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a baseball cap to visit the memorial that has emerged outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. According to the couple’s spokesperson, per People, the trip was done “in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences...
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's aquamarine earrings have a subtle special meaning

Didn't the Duchess of Cambridge look mesmerising on Wednesday afternoon to attend the Queen's garden party held at Buckingham Palace?. In case you missed it, the wife of Prince William donned a stunning bespoke tea dress in mint green, complete with pie crust collar, elegant bishop's sleeves and a statement button-down bodice. The Duchess paired her vintage-style dress with striking accessories, including a tilted Philip Treacey hat and aquamarine earrings from Carousel Jewels.
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Prince Harry Have 'Healed The Rift & Are Very Much Back On Their Old Buddy Terms,' Source Reveals

Prince Harry will have to face his brother, Prince William, when he returns to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — but it sounds like there's no tension between the two anymore. According to The Mirror, the siblings have been having weekly FaceTime sessions with their kids, "which has allowed them to re-bond."“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source said. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is...
Hello Magazine

Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's fairytale dress to Meghan Markle's Bermuda shorts

The Duchess of Cambridge, The Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and more fabulously dressed royals have provided excellent fashion inspiration for this week's Royal Style Watch. From Duchess Kate's magical mint dress custom made by the palace dressmaker to Princess Beatrice's floral Reformation number, these stylish royal ladies have delighted in both high end and high street ensembles.
The Independent

Prince William leads Trooping the Colour rehearsal ahead of bank holiday weekend

The Duke of Cambridge has led a dress rehearsal in London today for the Trooping the Colour parade ahead of next week’s celebrations.The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and Prince William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday.William, on horseback, oversaw the 90-minute rehearsal for the annual military spectacle which will this year kick off the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations during the long bank holiday weekend.The bank holiday weekend will run from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and will see four days...
