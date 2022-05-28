GRDA Police investigating drowning at Flint Creek

Officers with the Grand River Dam Authority are investigating a drowning at Flint Creek, near Siloam Spring Arkansas.

An emergency call came in just after 1:00 p.m., Saturday afternoon, stating that a man had jumped into the water to rescue his son.

Officials said his son jumped into the water from the top of Flint Creek Dam.

According to GRDA Police, both the 42-year-old and the juvenile were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by other citizens in the area.

Thanks to the efforts of citizens on scene, the juvenile was revived.

The 42-year-old male was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

