Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Anthony Cardenas discusses Garfield's 5-3 Division 1 LA City Section championship win over Narbonne

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGdHK_0ftf106X00

Cardenas recorded the save in the win.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Garfield starting pitcher Cesar Ferrer pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win in the Bulldogs' 5-3 Division 1 LA City Section championship over Narbonne, but he ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on first and third and two outs, Anthony Cardenas came in in relief to record the final out of the game.

GAME STORY

Here, Cardenas discusses the win.

