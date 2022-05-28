Watch: Anthony Cardenas discusses Garfield's 5-3 Division 1 LA City Section championship win over Narbonne
Cardenas recorded the save in the win.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Garfield starting pitcher Cesar Ferrer pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win in the Bulldogs' 5-3 Division 1 LA City Section championship over Narbonne, but he ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on first and third and two outs, Anthony Cardenas came in in relief to record the final out of the game.
Here, Cardenas discusses the win.
