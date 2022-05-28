Watch: Anthony Cardenas discusses Garfield's 5-3 Division 1 LA City Section championship win over Narbonne

The Pasadena City Council approved an agreement with Caltrans to reclaim land dubbed the "710 Stub.""Residents in Pasadena and the adjacent communities did not want to see that for their communities'," said Pasadena transportation director Laura Cornejo.The land was originally meant for a freeway interchange between the 710 and 210 freeways. The decades-long project hoped to connect Pasadena to Long Beach by passing through El Sereno and South Pasadena but never finished because of fierce opposition. The opposition came from many like Lori David-Denny after the plan revealed it would have to demolish thousands of homes in its path, many of...

PASADENA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO