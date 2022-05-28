At least 1 taken to the hospital after crash near Oregon District

Car damaged in crash

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a two-car accident on Wayne Avenue and East Fifth Street around 4:30 p.m.

One medic went to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

The exact number of people injured in the crash and their conditions are not known at this time.

Original scanner traffic indicated that three medics were requested to the scene.

