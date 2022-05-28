ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 1 taken to the hospital after crash near Oregon District

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a two-car accident on Wayne Avenue and East Fifth Street around 4:30 p.m.

One medic went to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

The exact number of people injured in the crash and their conditions are not known at this time.

Original scanner traffic indicated that three medics were requested to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

