June FIFA dates can often have a jaded feel about them, with all concerned watching the clock and waiting for well-deserved end of season holidays. It is a feeling that national team coaches need to guard against this year, however, as times are tight. The coaches have these next few days, some more in September, and then the 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us. Selection dilemmas, variations, simple group dynamics -- these are the areas that coaches will need to have clearer in their heads by the middle of June.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO