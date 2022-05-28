Memorial Mile makes return to Madison ahead of Memorial Day

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Volunteers gathered at Olbrich Park on Saturday to help Veterans for Peace Chapter #25 set up the Memorial Mile.

Over the past two years, the long stretch of tombstones that are placed to remind people of the worst cost of war could not be set up because of COVID-19.

On Saturday though, with the community’s help, the Memorial Mile made its return.

