Our role as this town's worst blog is to be objective and offer OP/ED JOURNALISM rather than partisan advocacy that's far easier to dismiss and is mostly tuned out. After more than a decade of writing about the local news for something just a bit more meaningful than Internets robot generate likes & shares . . . Here's an objective opinion that sums up a recent crisis confronted by local law enforcement . . .

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO