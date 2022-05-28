ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Utah man accused of selling fentanyl-laced marijuana

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man is accused of selling marijuana laced with fentanyl, authorities said.

Brooks Tyler Glisson, 25, of Silver Summit, was arrested on drug possession and distribution charges, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Glisson was charged with one count of distributing a controlled substance and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, KSTU-TV reported. He also faces one misdemeanor “open container” charge after an open bottle of liquor was found in his vehicle, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s offices, deputies received a report from a man who said he had “an adverse health reaction” after smoking some marijuana, KSTU-TV reported.

After testing the drug, deputies determined that it was laced with fentanyl and contacted federal law officials, KTVX reported.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is highly potent even in small amounts and can be lethal if ingested, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After determining that Glisson was the suspected dealer, deputies pulled him over for a traffic stop near Park City on Friday, KSTU reported. He was detained after officers conducted a search of his vehicle and discovered a “green leafy substance,” according to the television station.

A search warrant was then obtained, and officers said they found plastic baggies, a digital scale, paraphernalia and a “large jar with a green leafy substance in it,” KSTU reported.

