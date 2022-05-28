Miami Heat fined $25,000 over team’s ‘bench decorum’ in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Max Strus Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) competes against Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry (7) and Max Strus for the ball during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

BOSTON — The behavior of players on the Miami Heat bench during their win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals has resulted in a fine.

The NBA slapped the heat with a $25,000 fine “for violating league rules regarding team decorum,” according to a statement from NBA Communications.

“On multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action,” according to the NBA.

The Heat beat the Celtics 111-103 on Friday night. The series is now tied 3-3. and returns to Miami on Sunday night for Game 7 and a chance at the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

If the Celtics win on Sunday, they will advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010.

