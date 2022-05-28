ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wilson has 22 points, 16 boards as Aces beat Sky 83-76

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ftext5v00

A'ja Wilson had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 14 and 12, and the Las Vegas beat the defending-champion Chicago Sky 83-76 on Saturday for the Aces' sixth consecutive win.

Kelsey Plum had 19 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 points and Jackie Young finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Las Vegas (8-1).

Gray hit three free throws to spark a 10-0 run that made it 39-29 midway through the second quarter and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas took a 51-38 lead into halftime, led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and had a 10-point lead with 4 minutes to play.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kahleah Copper also scored 12 points and Candace Parker added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Sky (4-3). Rebekah Gardner also scored 11 points and Azura Stevens added seven points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Chicago missed 18 consecutive 3-point shots after Candace Parker made a 3 that pulled Chicago within a point with a minute left in the first quarter. Courtney Vandersloot snapped the streak with a 3-pointer that trimmed Chicago's deficit to 70-62 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Sky finished shooting 34.6% (28 of 81) overall and made just 5 of 31 (16.1%) from 3-point range.

———

More AP women’s basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Ailing Warriors may be ready to go for NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gary Payton II is expected to return for the Golden State Warriors at some point during the NBA Finals from a broken left elbow that he injured when Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks committed a hard foul across Payton's head on a layup attempt during the playoffs' second round.Game 1 of the finals is Thursday night at Chase Center, just more than four weeks after Payton's awkward fall at Memphis on May 3 — and that would be right within the timetable range envisioned for him to heal. Payton is left-handed but has been gaining strength with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Nia Long, Paul Pierce lead reaction to Celtics' clinching spot in Finals

The Boston Celtics (fittingly) didn't make it easy, but after a dozen years, the team is headed back to the NBA Finals. Naturally, social media was abuzz with reactions to Boston's 100-96 win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 on South Beach on Sunday, from the coach's fiancée to franchise icons and beyond.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green responds to comments from Heat players

Draymond Green sounds more amused than anything else at how Miami Heat players took his predictions during their series against the Boston Celtics. Multiple Heat players called out Green after their Game 6 win over the fact that Green predicted the Boston Celtics would ultimately advance to face his Warriors. The Heat suggested they had viewed Green’s comments as disrespectful, and had used them as motivation.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Warriors' Lacob defends decision to not trade for star in offseason

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons, owner Joe Lacob defended the team's decision to keep its two lottery picks in the 2021 draft. "The organization took some criticism from people (who said) that we should trade all our draft choices, that we had to get one more great player. I was very adamant ... that that was not the path we were going down," Lacob told reporters, including The Athletic's Anthony Slater, on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mike D’Antoni considered front-runner for 1 head coach job

Mike D’Antoni has spent the last two years as an assistant coach and coaching advisor, but there is at least one team that may want him to run the show next season. D’Antoni is viewed as one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets head coach job, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The other is Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Neither candidate has met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan yet, which will likely be the final step before the team makes a decision.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky#Basketball#Sports#Aces#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN writer had surprising vote for Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Jimmy Butler’s superhuman effort in the Eastern Conference Finals did not go unnoticed by one ESPN writer. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was voted as the inaugural winner of the Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award after knocking out Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday. It was not a unanimous decision though, as Tatum only got eight out of nine votes from the media. Tim Bontemps of ESPN dissented and gave his vote to the Heat star Butler despite Miami’s defeat. Even Heat writers Ira Winderman and Tim Reynolds both voted Tatum for the award.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson makes abrupt shift on ‘NBA Countdown’ appearance

Magic Johnson was supposed to be a part of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” for major events such as the NBA Finals. Then he wasn’t, and now he is again. Johnson revealed on Twitter he will be making an appearance on ESPN’s NBA pregame show prior to Game 1 of the Finals on June 2. It’s not clear if he will be sitting in for the entire show or just making a brief appearance.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Walton lands assistant coaching job

Luke Walton has landed a new coaching gig heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, and it is with a very familiar team. Walton has been hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Walton, 42, spent his last two seasons as a player with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBC Sports

KD negates Dray's take on Steph getting double-teamed in Finals

The one item missing from Steph Curry’s Hall of Fame résumé is an NBA Finals MVP trophy. That award, named after former Boston Celtics great Bill Russell, was instead handed to Andre Iguodala in 2015 and Kevin Durant twice (2017, ’18) during the Warriors’ three recent titles.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics already planning to bring back key player for next season

The Boston Celtics still have at least four more games to play this season, but one key player has already secured his spot on next year’s team as well. Brian Robb of MassLive.com reported Monday that the Celtics are expected to fully guarantee the contract of center Al Horford for 2022-23, regardless of what happens in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: OG Anunoby dissatisfied with role on Raptors, named in trade talk

Pascal Siakam‘s attitude issues with Raptors coach Nick Nurse last year showed Toronto’s chemistry wasn’t quite right. However, Siakam settled back in, kept improving and made an All-NBA team this season. He, Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet led a pesky Raptors team into the playoffs. Now, is...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

675K+
Followers
156K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy