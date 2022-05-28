ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's P.J. Tucker: Questionable for Game 7

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tucker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Celtics....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Finals: Bracket, games today, schedule, scores with Celtics facing Warriors for championship

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, and will take on the Boston Celtics. For the sixth time in eight years and the first time since 2019, the Warriors won the Western Conference. This time, they ousted the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in five games, closing out the West finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals start Thursday, June 2.
