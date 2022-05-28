ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Max Strus: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Strus (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Celtics. Strus hasn't missed...

www.cbssports.com

BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is three-plus months away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
CBS Sports

Draymond Green responds to Heat's Udonis Haslem after criticism for predicting Celtics to reach NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are officially slated to face off when the 2022 NBA Finals get underway Thursday night. Prior to the Celtics defeating the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday, Warriors forward Draymond Green predicted that his team would be facing the Celtics in the NBA Finals before the Eastern Conference finals were even complete.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Monday

Myers (knee) will sit Monday against the Cardinals. Myers will be on the bench for the second straight game while he deals with right knee inflammation. Jose Azocar gets the start in right field for the second straight game. Myers was reportedly available off the bench Sunday against the Pirates, so it's likely he's available in a similar capacity Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: Participating in Tuesday's practice

Hamler (knee) practiced Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler tore his left ACL at the end of September last season and was sidelined for OTAs last week, but he was able to participate during the Broncos' light practice Tuesday. Denver will likely be cautious with the Penn State product during the offseason to avoid any potential setback, but it's still encouraging to see him participating in team activities. With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick all ahead of him on the depth chart, the 2020 second-round pick will have an uphill battle to fantasy relevancy, but it remains to be seen how Denver's new QB Russell Wilson will divvy out targets.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bills' Tre'Davious White: Not present at OTAs

White was not present at practice Tuesday as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. It was expected that White would need more time to recover from the injury he suffered Thanksgiving Day last year. Coach Sean McDermott said White was on schedule in his recovery a week ago, and there's nothing to suggest he's been knocked off that timetable. If all goes to plan, the 2019 All-Pro corner should be back by Week 1 to help the Bills maintain their recent reputation as a stingy defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rejoining Triple-A lineup Wednesday

White Sox catching coordinator Julio Mosquera said Jimenez (hamstring) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Jonathan Lee of SouthSideSox.com reports. During his first rehab game with Charlotte on Saturday, Jimenez tweaked his surgically-repaired right hamstring, but he was apparently...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Still held back by knee

McMillan (knee) was limited during OTAs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Apparently it was premature to assume McMillan had fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in August of 2021. New England already has the middle of its defense locked down by Ja'Whaun Bentley, who notched 109 tackles last season, with recent trade acquisition Mack Wilson available in reserve. Assuming McMillan is ready to play come Week 1, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Remains sidelined

Tucker (foot) remains on the bench Monday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker left Saturday's game against the Mariners with left foot discomfort and didn't take part in Sunday's season finale. He'll wind up missing at least two starts, though the Astros haven't indicated he'll need a trip to the injured list. Chas McCormick starts in right field in his absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Absent for Toronto series

Graveman was placed on the restricted list Monday. The move comes on the eve of a three-game series in Toronto, indicating that Graveman made himself ineligible to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. He'll presumably return to the roster Friday when the team heads to Tampa Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Heads to bench

Mullins will sit Monday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins sits for just the third time this season, with Ryan McKenna taking over in center field. He's so far been unable to repeat the form he showed in his breakout season last year, as he's hitting a modest .241/.303/.372 on the season, but he's at least helped fantasy teams in a big way with his 11 steals, a number which ranks fourth in the league.
BALTIMORE, MD

