Heat's Kyle Lowry: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lowry (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Celtics. Lowry...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is three-plus months away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Breaks tie with homer

McCormick went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics. McCormick tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning before adding a solo home run in the eighth to put the Astros ahead. This was his first multi-hit effort since May 16. The outfielder is slashing .230/.290/.421 with five homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, a stolen base and seven doubles through 138 plate appearances this year. McCormick has started the last two games in right field with Kyle Tucker (foot) sidelined, but it's unlikely the former will see an everyday role once the latter rejoins the starting lineup.
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Tagged with loss, blown save

Knebel (1-4) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. After Philadelphia took the lead in the eighth inning, Knebel served up a game-tying Nick...
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Finals: Bracket, games today, schedule, scores with Celtics facing Warriors for championship

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, and will take on the Boston Celtics. For the sixth time in eight years and the first time since 2019, the Warriors won the Western Conference. This time, they ousted the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in five games, closing out the West finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals start Thursday, June 2.
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Status in question for Tuesday

Altuve is being evaluated for a concussion after a collision at first base in the seventh inning of Monday's game against Oakland, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve collided with Oakland first baseman Christian Bethancourt on a play where Bethancourt left his feet, and while both players ended...
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with leg injury

Bellinger was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Pirates due to left leg tightness. It's unclear as to when Bellinger suffered the injury, but he will be considered day-to-day until more information on his status moving forward is released by the team.
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Remains sidelined

Tucker (foot) remains on the bench Monday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker left Saturday's game against the Mariners with left foot discomfort and didn't take part in Sunday's season finale. He'll wind up missing at least two starts, though the Astros haven't indicated he'll need a trip to the injured list. Chas McCormick starts in right field in his absence.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Still held back by knee

McMillan (knee) was limited during OTAs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Apparently it was premature to assume McMillan had fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in August of 2021. New England already has the middle of its defense locked down by Ja'Whaun Bentley, who notched 109 tackles last season, with recent trade acquisition Mack Wilson available in reserve. Assuming McMillan is ready to play come Week 1, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Quad issue crops up

Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps during his first rehab game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during his first rehab appearance Sunday, but he apparently picked...
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Notches steal Sunday

Brantley went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mariners. At 35 years old, it's no surprise Brantley isn't running as often as he used to -- this was his second attempt and first successful steal of the year. The veteran outfielder hasn't attempted more than five steals since 2018, so any speed contributions are icing on the cake. With the bat, he's hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, going 8-for-31 (.258) in that span. He's posted a steady .280/.367/.408 slash line with three home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple in 42 contests this season.
