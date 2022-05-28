ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable for Game 7

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Herro (groin) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Celtics. As...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Breaks tie with homer

McCormick went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics. McCormick tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning before adding a solo home run in the eighth to put the Astros ahead. This was his first multi-hit effort since May 16. The outfielder is slashing .230/.290/.421 with five homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, a stolen base and seven doubles through 138 plate appearances this year. McCormick has started the last two games in right field with Kyle Tucker (foot) sidelined, but it's unlikely the former will see an everyday role once the latter rejoins the starting lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is three-plus months away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Finals: Bracket, games today, schedule, scores with Celtics facing Warriors for championship

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, and will take on the Boston Celtics. For the sixth time in eight years and the first time since 2019, the Warriors won the Western Conference. This time, they ousted the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in five games, closing out the West finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals start Thursday, June 2.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Heat
CBS Sports

Draymond Green responds to Heat's Udonis Haslem after criticism for predicting Celtics to reach NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are officially slated to face off when the 2022 NBA Finals get underway Thursday night. Prior to the Celtics defeating the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday, Warriors forward Draymond Green predicted that his team would be facing the Celtics in the NBA Finals before the Eastern Conference finals were even complete.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rejoining Triple-A lineup Wednesday

White Sox catching coordinator Julio Mosquera said Jimenez (hamstring) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Jonathan Lee of SouthSideSox.com reports. During his first rehab game with Charlotte on Saturday, Jimenez tweaked his surgically-repaired right hamstring, but he was apparently...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Quad issue crops up

Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps during his first rehab game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during his first rehab appearance Sunday, but he apparently picked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup

Nola will be on the bench Tuesday against St. Louis. Nola has struggled to a .223/.288/.281 line at the plate this season, but he remains the Padres' primary catcher, starting 28 of the team's 49 games behind the plate. Jorge Alfaro, who starts Tuesday, has hit .257/.288/.378.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Still held back by knee

McMillan (knee) was limited during OTAs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Apparently it was premature to assume McMillan had fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in August of 2021. New England already has the middle of its defense locked down by Ja'Whaun Bentley, who notched 109 tackles last season, with recent trade acquisition Mack Wilson available in reserve. Assuming McMillan is ready to play come Week 1, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Monday

Myers (knee) will sit Monday against the Cardinals. Myers will be on the bench for the second straight game while he deals with right knee inflammation. Jose Azocar gets the start in right field for the second straight game. Myers was reportedly available off the bench Sunday against the Pirates, so it's likely he's available in a similar capacity Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Absent for Toronto series

Graveman was placed on the restricted list Monday. The move comes on the eve of a three-game series in Toronto, indicating that Graveman made himself ineligible to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. He'll presumably return to the roster Friday when the team heads to Tampa Bay.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy