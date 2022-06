On Sunday, as the UNC women’s lacrosse team stormed Homewood Field to hoist a national championship trophy in the air, head coach Jenny Levy took a second to soak it all in. In just 10 years, Levy has been front row to this spectacle three separate times. In 2013, 2016, and now 2022, she’s led her program to the mountaintop and come out victorious in the final game of the season. The blue and white confetti, Powerade showers and commemorative T-shirts are nothing new to her.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO