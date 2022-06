Great Britain's Reece Prescod won the 100m at the Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava with a new personal best. Prescod crossed the line in 9.93 seconds, beating Yohan Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Akani Simbine. It is the third fastest 100m ever by a Briton, behind Linford Christie's time of...

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO