Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount penned a statement supporting Star Wars newcomer Moses Ingram. In Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the actress plays an Inquisitor that some segments of the fanbase has been hostile towards. On Instagram, Ingram has shared some of the racist remarks and abuse from fans. Both Star Wars and approving fans have been quick to defend her from these attacks. In a show of Science-Fiction goodwill, Mount also added his two cents on the matter. He believes that she has extraordinary ability and should be praised for her performance in the show. The Star Trek account responded, "There's no place for bigotry in any universe. @_mosesingram @starwars" You can read all of what Mount had to say down below in his post.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO