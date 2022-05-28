ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

In Uvalde, tragedy brings a community together

By Nurith Aizenman
kvnf.org
 3 days ago

Two women in Uvalde are spearheading an...

www.kvnf.org

Comments / 0

Related
kvnf.org

Neighboring florists step in to help provide flowers for Uvalde funerals

Funeral services for the 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, last week start today. NPR's Karen Zamora reports on the preparations underway. KAREN ZAMORA, BYLINE: It's quiet outside The Flower Patch, except for the hum of air conditioning units cooling the building. There are signs on the front entrance and the side door that say no media allowed because a flood of journalists has made it difficult for the florists to do their job. They are working around the clock to create beautiful wreaths and arrangements made of colorful peonies, hydrangeas and lilies.
UVALDE, TX
kvnf.org

Memorial services for Texas shooting victims will take place over the next 2 weeks

In Uvalde, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He is a Puerto Rico native and his work has also appeared on NPR station WKAR, San Antonio Express-News, Inter News Service, GFR Media and WMIZ 1270 AM.
TEXAS STATE
kvnf.org

A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Uvalde

A makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has grown since the murder of 19 children and two teachers last week. Mourners had been kept at a distance. They had to hand mementos to a police officer. But this week, they can finally walk up to the growing remembrance site. NPR's Claudia Grisales has more.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy