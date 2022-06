SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was arrested early Tuesday morning for making a terroristic threat in relation to the Uvalde school shooting. Converse police said they were contacted Saturday about concerning comments made by a man at an area business the day prior. The man mentioned the Uvalde school shooting, stating that he was going to “shoot up” a middle school, then go to a high school and do the same.

CONVERSE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO