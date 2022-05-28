Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police
3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers two years ago. The settlements with St. Paul resident Virgil Lee Jackson Jr. and Nashville freelance...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly shooting on a Metro Transit bus in 2020.
Malcolm James Lessley pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.
(credit: Hennepin County)
The shooting occurred Feb. 6, 2020, on a bus just down the block from Target Center.
Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Lessley approached a man in the back of the bus and shot him in the face, killing him. As Lessley left the bus, he shot another man in the side of the head.
Lessley then left the bus. Police later arrested him on Ninth Street and Nicollet Mall.
Lessley’s sentencing is set for June 21.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two new lawsuits were filed Tuesday against Derek Chauvin and the City of Minneapolis for alleged cases of police brutality committed by former Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer Derek Chauvin three years before he murdered George Floyd. The lawsuits, filed on behalf of Minneapolis residents John...
Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng have asked a judge to delay their upcoming state trial or move it out of Hennepin County. In documents recently filed in Hennepin County Court, Thao's attorney Robert Paule cited "overwhelming pretrial publicity" that would "violate Mr. Thao’s state and federal constitutional rights to a jury trial with a fair and impartial jury" as the reason for a venue change.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot while walking into a business late Sunday evening.
According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived, officers found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital.
Investigators say, according to preliminary information, the victim was walking into a business when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. The victim did not have any information about suspects.
Officers have talked with people in the area at the time of the shooting and identified possible locations of surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
An 18-year-old woman was grabbed by a man who followed her as she ran on a park trail in Brooklyn Park. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called to the trail near Oak Grove Park on Tuesday. The victim said she was running on the trail and was...
A man from Prior Lake died in an ATV crash last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on April 10 around 12:30 p.m. at the shooting and hunting club at 2920 220th Street in Spring Lake Township, south of Prior Lake.
MINNEAPOLIS — Students and parents at the University of Minnesota are expressing alarm about violent crime on one of the busiest stretches of University Avenue near campus, following reports of shots fired, robbery and assault in the past two weeks. Earlier this month, a current U of M student...
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast.
(credit: CBS)
They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead.
Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
ORONO, Minn. — A search warrant application offers insight into the behavior of accused killer Julissa Thaler and the answers she gave law enforcement when they pulled her over just before the body of her 6-year-old son was discovered. The warrant, filed by Hennepin County Detective Kurt Huver, was...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis.
Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus.
(credit: CBS)
According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults.
Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old Rochester man is facing charges from a weekend stabbing that left a man hospitalized. Police said Monday that Mazem Gisi is facing second-and third-degree assault charges stemming from the incident on May 27 in the 1200 block of 4th Ave. SW. Authorities said the victim...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.
The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside.
It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow.
(credit: CBS)
Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off.
The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited.
The minivan is still missing. It’s a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey that may have either of these Minnesota license plate numbers: XNB-858 or MWY-024.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing.
The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped.
The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
The city of Minneapolis will pay $645,000 to a man who was beaten and Tased for two minutes as he and his friend Jaleel Stallings tried to surrender to police.
The post Minneapolis council approves $645k settlement to man who was beaten, tased appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
