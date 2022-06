Naperville North girls lacrosse head coach Jessica Hogan sits down for the season finale of Coach’s Corner! This Coach’s Corner segment is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Jessica Hogan has led the Naperville North girls lacrosse program to great heights during her time with the blue and orange. In 2018, the first year of the IHSA state girls lacrosse tournament, she led the Huskies to a 4th place finish at state. Coach Hogan has a gameday ritual where she wears the colors to match the uniform of the team as a way to show unity and bring the team at little luck!

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO