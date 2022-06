Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had ripple effects for life across Europe, including the schedule for the run up to the World Cup, which kicks off in November in Qatar. Tomorrow, a big match - Ukraine versus Scotland. They are playing in Glasgow, so home pitch advantage to the Scots, although we wondered if even the most patriotic of Scots can find it in their hearts to root against Ukraine these days, a question I am going to put now to Alan Pattullo. He is a sports writer at The Scotsman newspaper, and he joins us now from Edinburgh.

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO