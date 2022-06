Cuba is hoping more tourists will visit after a lengthy pandemic shutdown. Tourism is vital to the communist country's economy, which is the worst it's been in decades. It's taken a beating from the pandemic and from Trump-era sanctions. Last week, the Biden administration rolled back some restrictions for U.S. travelers. But as NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, it's unclear if Cuba will get the number of visitors it needs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO