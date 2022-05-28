ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

In Uvalde, tragedy brings a community together

By Nurith Aizenman
Two women in Uvalde are spearheading an...

Neighboring florists step in to help provide flowers for Uvalde funerals

Funeral services for the 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, last week start today. NPR's Karen Zamora reports on the preparations underway. KAREN ZAMORA, BYLINE: It's quiet outside The Flower Patch, except for the hum of air conditioning units cooling the building. There are signs on the front entrance and the side door that say no media allowed because a flood of journalists has made it difficult for the florists to do their job. They are working around the clock to create beautiful wreaths and arrangements made of colorful peonies, hydrangeas and lilies.
Families begin to bury the 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting

Families in Uvalde, Texas, are beginning to bury the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School last week. Today, funerals are held for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez. As these children are being laid to rest, it's often other children who are coming to pay their respects. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran is in Uvalde and tells us about the hundreds of people who have traveled there over the last few days to honor the victims.
Biden visits Uvalde seeking to comfort the community after last week's shooting

The Justice Department is carrying out an independent investigation of the police response to last week's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. President Biden visited the area yesterday to pay respects and console families. The city is grieving the loss of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. NPR's Pien Huang is in Uvalde and joins me now.
Citizens need to see the destruction military-style weapons wreak, surgeon says

In the weeks since the mass shooting at a Texas school, there have been at least 17 other U.S. shootings where at least four people were killed or injured. That's from the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks these incidents. And surgeons are the ones who witness the carnage most never see - trauma surgeons like Amy Goldberg. She's treated thousands of gunshot wounds at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, and she says she believes America wouldn't be numb to gun violence if people saw what she sees.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

