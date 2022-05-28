ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Bryan's Taylor, Maumee's Board qualify for Division II state track in 2 events

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSf7m_0fteuD4S00

PIQUA, Ohio — Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor won an event and placed second in another Saturday, qualifying for the Division II state track and field meet in both events out of the Piqua regional.

Taylor, a senior, won the boys 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 15.59 seconds. Maumee senior Eric Board finished second in 4:17.31, and Wauseon junior Jack Callan was fourth in 4:23.14, picking up state meet berths with their top-four finishes.

In the 3,200-meter run, Taylor ran a 9:29.64 to finish second, while Board’s 9:41.03 was good for a state-qualifying third place.

Evergreen’s girls 400-meter relay team also had a second-place finish, crossing the line in 50.74 seconds.

State qualifiers from the Toledo area in the boys meet include Otsego ninth-grader Nathan Strahm in the 800 (third, 1:57.45), Swanton junior Kayden Davis in the high jump (tied third, 6-2), Otsego juniors Dakota Kiefer (third, 13-4) and Carson Lathrop (fourth, 13-4) in the pole vault, Wauseon senior Jonas Tester in the long jump (fourth, 21-0.25), and the Napoleon 1,600-meter relay team (fourth, 3:25.51).

Wauseon senior Hunter Wasnich is in line for an at-large berth in the 3,200, as his fifth-place time (9:43.53) placed in the top two statewide among finishers outside of the top four in each regional. Wauseon senior Matthew Shaw’s fifth-place throw (51-6) in the shot put also places him in the top two in the race for an at-large state meet berth.

State qualifiers from the Toledo area in the girls meet include Bryan senior Aqualina Cordic in the 300-meter hurdles (third, 46.17), Swanton senior Trista Eitniear in the shot put (third, 36-9.75), Bryan senior Lexi Alspaugh in the shot put (fourth, 35-10), and Bryan ninth-grader Kate Thormeier in the 1,600 (fourth, 5:13.11).

Wauseon junior Grace Rhoades finished fifth in the 3,200, but her time (11:28.06) is among the top two finishes statewide outside of top-four automatic qualifiers.

The final list of state meet qualifiers will be published by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

