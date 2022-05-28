ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Napoleon falls to Defiance in Division II baseball district final

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk4sU_0fteu7rL00

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Second-seeded Napoleon lost 4-2 to No. 1-seed Defiance in Saturday’s championship game of the Division II baseball district tournament in Archbold.

Napoleon (16-13) led much of the way, scoring two runs in the second inning with the help of an RBI double by Luke Hardy, who later scored on an error.

Defiance gained a run back in the bottom of the second on Wade Liffick’s RBI single. The big blow, however, came in the bottom of the sixth when the Bulldogs scored three runs on a Liffick triple and two Napoleon errors.

The Bulldogs (28-2) will play the winner of the Bluffton district at 2 p.m. Thursday in a regional semifinal at Carter Park in Bowling Green. Top-seeded Tiffin Columbian will face Wapakoneta at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bluffton district final.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Deal’s tennis season ends

MASON, Ohio — Perrysburg senior Mason Deal eventually fell to the Division I singles champion at the state tennis tournament, ending Deal’s season at 28-1. Deal opened at the 102nd Annual Boys State Tennis Tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center by defeating Solon junior Nikolas Romanov, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, to advance into the quarterfinals.
MASON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Devin Shiels Earns Win With Late Race Pass In Oakshade Raceway Opener

WAUSEON, OH – Mother Nature finally gave Oakshade Raceway a break with beautiful weather and allowed the facility to finally open its doors for the first time this season. A large crowd packed the grandstands and were treated to some great racing action highlighted by Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels late race pass for the win in the DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event.
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

20th annual Dr. Carnel Smith Football Camp kicks off in June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local youth football camp that promotes fun and inspiration is celebrating 20 years. The Dr. Carnel Smith Football Camp will kick off June 13, 2022. Driven by his strong sense of service, Dr. Carnel Smith will kick off his 20th annual football camp. He has been supporting, encouraging, and inspiring youth in our area for years.
sent-trib.com

Goals set for Cully twins, who are graduating from Penta

PERRYSBURG — Kaitlyn and Mikayla Cully may be twins, but their interests are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Kaitlyn is enrolled in Penta Career Center’s Firefighter program and wants to major in fire arson investigation at Eastern Kentucky University. Mikayla is in Penta’s Small Animal Care program...
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Ii#Bowling#Baseball#Sports#Defiance In Division Ii#Tiffin Columbian
deadlinedetroit.com

Aria Hutchinson, Sister of Detroit Lions' Rookie, Crowned Miss Michigan USA

Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions' first-round draft pick this year, was crowned Miss Michigan USA on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. The 23-year-old will represent Michigan at the Miss USA pageant later this year. She graduated from the University of Michigan...
WTOL 11

Former students reminisce over days spent at three Toledo schools, who welcomed their last students this week

TOLEDO, Ohio — The holiday weekend started on a bittersweet note for former students of Wernert, Shoreland, and Jackman Elementary in west and north Toledo. On Saturday morning, just days after the schools let out their last students for the summer, people were invited out for one last look at the schools, all three of which are being retired from service as Washington Local Schools builds two replacement schools.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol on a car chase. According to OHSP, they attempted to stop Marcus Justice, 28, of Toledo on Hill Avenue near Roseanna Drive. Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP. OHSP said the...
seenthemagazine.com

12 Fun Summer Festivals in Michigan 2022

Michigan is home to some incredible summer festivals that celebrate everything from asparagus and cheeseburgers, to sand castles and Elvis. Returning to June Pride Month for the first time since 2019, the Motor City Pride Festival in Detroit’s Hart Plaza will commemorate the 50th year since Detroit’s first LGBTQ+ march with an epic celebration of equality featuring a parade, music, family activities, and more. motorcitypride.org.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Tiffin hosts first full Memorial Day parade in years

TIFFIN, Ohio — As many in our area have enjoyed the warm weather today, the Tiffin community came together to pay respect to their fallen service members. Washington Street was packed Monday morning as hundreds came out for the city of Tiffin's Memorial Day parade and ceremony. Patriotism was...
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo residents feeling pain at the pump amid record high prices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Northwest Ohio are reeling from the impact of high gas prices. Just last week, prices at the pump hit a record high in Ohio. A year ago the average gas price in Ohio was $2.96 for regular, according to AAA. On Monday the average price was $4.45. That number is not even as high as the record last week of $4.70.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Hollywood Casino Toledo’s New Poker Room a winning hand for Toledo

As it moves into its 10th year providing entertainment and gaming to the greater Toledo area, Hollywood celebrates its latest addition: an open-floor Poker Room with 12 tables and four massive TV screens. Players of all skill levels can enjoy Hold’Em, Omaha or 7 Card Stud. Poker Room Promos...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Ohio Man Drowns in Devil’s Lake; Search to Continue Monday

Manitou Beach, MI – Dive teams and other first responders searched Devil’s Lake for about six hours on Sunday, looking for a man who fell off of a recreational tube and never came back to the surface. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that two families from Sylvania,...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning. 13abc viewer, Aubrey Rodriguez, says she was traveling on southbound I-75 near the Miami Street exit about 9:50a.m. Saturday, when several geese and their goslings took a casual stroll across the highway.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

'The only one in the world' | Norfolk Southern's dual-rail gang heads west through Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It was a loud and fast-moving sight to see in Sandusky this week, as Norfolk Southern crews worked long days to replace train tracks throughout the city. The company's "dual-rail gang," which is made up of about 80 people, is tasked with replacing the 19,500 miles of N.S.-owned track, improving the structure of the rail system. It is the only group in the world able to replace both rails of the tracks at the same time, according to Connor Spielmaker, spokesperson for Norfolk Southern.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

What BG historic sites need signs? Commission seeks input

The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission is planning to seek a grant for signs that would mark historic buildings and sites in Bowling Green. The group is also looking for residents who might be interested in helping choose what sites to highlight. The HPC discussed the issue during the May...
NBC4 Columbus

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WDTN

Kroger Aquatic Center opens for summer season

The center will open its gates at 12:00 p.m. for Huber Heights residents and passholders and then 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for everyone else. Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays will be for only residents and passholders.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy