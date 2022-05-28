Napoleon falls to Defiance in Division II baseball district final

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Second-seeded Napoleon lost 4-2 to No. 1-seed Defiance in Saturday’s championship game of the Division II baseball district tournament in Archbold.

Napoleon (16-13) led much of the way, scoring two runs in the second inning with the help of an RBI double by Luke Hardy, who later scored on an error.

Defiance gained a run back in the bottom of the second on Wade Liffick’s RBI single. The big blow, however, came in the bottom of the sixth when the Bulldogs scored three runs on a Liffick triple and two Napoleon errors.

The Bulldogs (28-2) will play the winner of the Bluffton district at 2 p.m. Thursday in a regional semifinal at Carter Park in Bowling Green. Top-seeded Tiffin Columbian will face Wapakoneta at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bluffton district final.