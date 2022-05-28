ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MS

Photos: East Union sweeps Stringer to claim MHSAA 2A Baseball State Championship

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFlyu_0fteu1Yz00

PEARL - East Union beat Stringer 9-4 on Saturday to complete a two-game sweep and claim the 2022 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 2A Baseball State Championship.

It's the third baseball state title in school history for East Union and their first one since 2017. Ethan Hitt was named the MVP of the series.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

(All photos by Austin Frayser)

PHOTO GALLERY: EAST UNION 9, STRINGER 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBKMA_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJa8t_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbYLt_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkKeG_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIca2_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ztsz_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KH89g_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYOiP_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aF6X8_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzyPS_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLZUA_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ul2Qr_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXoiX_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY3uC_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DQXX_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZtsu_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbqD5_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tuiB_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhnQF_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1fqk_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19F53Y_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vsLA_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzkE1_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpsIV_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFJil_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rtkU_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOGv1_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvE3v_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBaAU_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEBZx_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahRwe_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c32Im_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsC6n_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Dyai_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITTYT_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFNYC_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzAQ3_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBxTr_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9O5s_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0jG8_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgivD_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIRI0_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcJb2_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01t67r_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p0Zz_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3D7N_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEaox_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ImIR_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0hnN_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7qiq_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdWuX_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw97f_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1598Qq_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpoNn_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30w3vt_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHbeG_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fReGq_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j91N8_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxgHG_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgSnw_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObU1G_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRgAD_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtmX5_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374nob_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUiVT_0fteu1Yz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQSHT_0fteu1Yz00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pearl, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Blue Springs, MS
City
Stringer, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
State
Mississippi State
City
Pearl, MS
Pearl, MS
Sports
Stringer, MS
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhsaa#Sweeps#Highschoolsports#Pearl East Union#Sblive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy