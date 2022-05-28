Photos: East Union sweeps Stringer to claim MHSAA 2A Baseball State Championship

PEARL - East Union beat Stringer 9-4 on Saturday to complete a two-game sweep and claim the 2022 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 2A Baseball State Championship.

It's the third baseball state title in school history for East Union and their first one since 2017. Ethan Hitt was named the MVP of the series.

(All photos by Austin Frayser)

