Game #48 Joan Adon gets his chance against the Rockies!

In 2019, the Washington Nationals were picked as the team to win the NL East. It was expected so when the team got healthy in mid-May they put their 19-31 record behind them, and went on the most amazing run in over 100 years to win the World Series. Even if the Nats win tonight with six wins in this seven game span to get to 19-31, this Nationals team was picked by almost every analyst to finish last in the NL East. Before play today, the Nats are just five win behind the Phillies for third place in the NL East. But the team the Nats are playing in this game are running away with the NL East with a 32-17 record. Even with injuries to Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill, the Mets are finding ways to win.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO