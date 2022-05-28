ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Game #48 Joan Adon gets his chance against the Rockies!

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finally at the 47th game of the season, the Washington Nationals have put together their first winning streak of the season with three in a row. If the Nats can win two of their next three games, they will finish Monday with a 19-31 record at the 50-game mark in the...

Game #51 Corbin needs to go deep into the game!

After Erick Fedde couldn’t make it out of the second inning yesterday, an overworked bullpen needed fresh arms today, and the team already had a dilemma with the DFA of Aaron Sanchez to create an opening in the rotation. There is so much news to cover. The big news...
Stephen Strasburg was Tremendous in Sunday’s MiLB Recap

FredNats win 7-4. High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks. Jose Ferrer made his first High-A appearance following a dominant stretch in Fredericksburg and threw a clean inning. The rest of the pitching staff (besides Tyler Yankosky) was not great. Gage Canning was the hitter of the day for Wilmington, tallying two hits...
Game #50 A win and you’re at 19-31 all over again!

In 2019, the Washington Nationals were picked as the team to win the NL East. It was expected so when the team got healthy in mid-May they put their 19-31 record behind them, and went on the most amazing run in over 100 years to win the World Series. Even if the Nats win tonight with six wins in this seven game span to get to 19-31, this Nationals team was picked by almost every analyst to finish last in the NL East. Before play today, the Nats are just five win behind the Phillies for third place in the NL East. But the team the Nats are playing in this game are running away with the NL East with a 32-17 record. Even with injuries to Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill, the Mets are finding ways to win.
