ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

PCT 4 Implements “SafeSchool” Patrol Program

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County PCT 4 Deputies will be seen more often...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Moving business Caring Transitions opens services in Conroe, The Woodlands

Montgomery County resident Verioska Roldan announced the opening of her business Caring Transitions on May 31. Roldan confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper that the business would be headquartered off of I-45 in Spring and will offer services in Conroe, Oak Ridge North and Woodloch. According to a press announcement, Caring…
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
mocomotive.com

What to know for Conroe City Council’s June 11 runoff election

The May 7 general election for Conroe City Council resulted in a runoff for City Council Place 3 and municipal judge. The runoff election will be June 11 with early voting available May 31-June 3 and June 6-7, according to the Montgomery County elections website. Harry Hardman. John Hernandez. William…
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER INTAKES

IN SHELTER – A366093. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 05/29/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Zach Neil among country artists to perform at 2nd Annual Montgomery County VetFest on Saturday, June 4

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Zach Neil loves bringing his authentic brand of country music to Montgomery County, but he is especially proud to be part of an amazing lineup of artists to perform at Combined Arms 2nd Annual Montgomery County VetFest on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds – 9333 Airport Road, Conroe, Texas, 77303.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON LAKE CONROE

Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED VEHICLE BUMPING VEHICLES IN THE WOODLANDS

Reports of a vehicle bumping another in The Woodlands with another vehicle following it have been circulating on Social Media over the weekend. MCPR reached out to the Sheriff’s Office after we received over 50 messages on it over the weekend. According to Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office this is completely FALSE.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

3PM-Fire and Lake units are responding to a sinking pontoon boat with at least three persons in the water just off Bentwater.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Young alligator spotted in west Harris County neighborhood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young alligator is safe after wandering into the yard of a home in a neighborhood near George Bush Park Monday morning. Harris County deputy constables were able to lure the young reptile into a large trash bin by feeding it chicken. Deputy constables then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yourconroenews.com

30K pills containing fentanyl seized at UPS store in New Caney

Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives seized tens of thousands of pills containing the opioid painkiller fentanyl during an investigation at a New Caney UPS store. Detectives with the multi-agecy Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team obtained information about a suspicious parcel at the store located at 11971 N. Grand Parkway E., according to information from the sheriff’s office.
mocomotive.com

MAN INJURED AS TRUCK GOES INTO LAKE CONROE

This morning just after 10 am a male was attempting to launch a boat into Lake Conroe near the EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. The Ford F-150 came out of park and the crank on the trailer hit the male in the head. Montgomery County Precinct 1 C…. Original...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Grand Parkway toll fees: How much will your ride cost?

HOUSTON – Everyone enjoyed the free ride on the new stretch of tollway of the Grand Parkway when it opened in May, but now, that free ride has come to an end. The new 53-mile stretch will take you from the Eastex near New Caney to I-10 in Mont Belvieu and from Beach City to 146 in Baytown.
BAYTOWN, TX
East Texas News

Polk County Sting operation reveals offenders - Selling tobacco to minors

The Coalition Inc. has partnered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to prevent and reduce the harmful use of tobacco products in rural areas like East Texas, where tobacco-related health problems are more prevalent. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department targeted area businesses that sell tobacco. The...
POLK COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING GRIMES CO. WOMAN FOUND SAFE

A Grimes County woman who had gone missing on Thursday has been found safe. Authorities believed 48-year-old Robin Gail Moran was in danger of death or serious bodily injury. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says she was safely located over the weekend. Moran had last been seen around noon...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy