Affidavit: Man claims he plans to kill President over 911 call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested last week after police found him sleeping inside a running vehicle, with guns and drugs inside, at a gas station in Whites Creek. According to the arrest affidavit, Antazeus Braden was found sleeping in his car at a Shell station on Hickory Hills Blvd. on Wednesday, May 25. At his side was an AR-15 rifle and a Glock 19 was in his waistband. Officers said Braden wreaked of alchohol and his eyes were bloodshot. An open can of alcohol was in the car’s cupholder. The affidavit states Braden failed multiples field sobriety tests.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO