Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Western Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Albany and Rensselaer. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville, Castleton-On-Hudson, Loudonville, Wyantskill, Wynantskill, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, North Greenbush, Sand Lake, Poestenkill and Bleecker Stadium. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 52 MINUTES AGO