Dry, warm temperatures for the Hudson Valley this Memorial Day weekend

WHAT’S NEW: Clearing skies overnight with much quieter conditions for Sunday!

WHAT'S NEXT: Dry and warm weather through the rest of the holiday weekend. Temperatures really heat up Monday into Tuesday, giving us another short-lived taste of summer. Temperatures remain above average next week with our best shot for rain coming on Thursday. Relief from the high heat comes by the end of the work week.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the rest of the Memorial Day weekend throughout the Hudson Valley will consist of dry conditions and warm temperatures

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and very nice with highs near 80°. South winds around 5 mph. Sunrise: 5:26 AM.

MONDAY: Memorial Day – A hot and splendid summerlike sunny holiday with highs near 88°. Lows near 66°.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid and hazy sunshine with highs near 90°. Lows near 63°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs near 83°. A chance for light showers developing at night. Lows near 63°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and still unseasonably warm with a chance for showers. Highs near 81°. Lows near 63°.