ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

One injured in crash on I-81 south near Carlisle: officials

By Jana Benscoter
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person was injured in a crash on I-81 south Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. There were two crashes that occurred in close proximity around 4:15 p.m. The...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle rolls over in S. Heidelberg crash

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Berks County. It happened at Huntzinger Rd & Forest View Dr in S. Heidelberg Twp. Initial reports indicate one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the Monday incident. The crash involved a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
WGAL

York police vehicle involved in crash

A York police vehicle was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Beaver and Market streets around 3 a.m. Police say a motorcyclist was going the wrong way on a one-way street when he collided with the police vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital...
NorthcentralPA.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road. Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man dies after drowning in Susquehanna River, State Police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.
abc27.com

Motorcyclist injured in York County crash

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist appeared to be flown from the scene of a serious crash in Dillsburg on Monday night. York County dispatch confirmed to abc27 that the crash happened on US 15 northbound near a Sheetz. According to 511PA, US 15 between Dogwood Manor, Harrisburg Street, Mountain Road, and Carlisle Road were either closed or under heavy traffic due to the crash. Traffic was also affected on S. Baltimore Street.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged in serious hit and run crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after a serious head-on hit and run crash left one person hospitalized. East Cocalico Township Police responded to the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road on May 20 for a serious hit and run crash. Police say Robison was driving at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in the opposite lane when he struck a vehicle head-on.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist in Northumberland County seriously injured in crash on Sunday

Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGAL

Residential building catches fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch confirms that fire crews were dispatched to a working residential fire in York County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a home on the 900 block of Jackson Square Road in Jackson Township at around 9 p.m. Additional information regarding injuries...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing teen in Lancaster County found, police say

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said a missing teenage girl has been located. The 15-year-old had last been seen on May 27 in the area of East Petersburg Borough. Police said she was found at a residence in York County by officers from...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on 1-80 in Columbia County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — According to the Columbia County Coroner, 35-year-old Julio Cesar Perez of Harrisburg was pronounced dead Saturday, May 28th at 11:25 p.m. after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 near Mount Pleasant Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Perez was...
abc27.com

Gun stolen, multiple cars ransacked in Lebanon County

RICHLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gun and multiple personal belongings were stolen from nearly a dozen vehicles in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers responded to multiple locations in Richland Borough for reports of items missing from cars. Authorities say 10 vehicles were unlocked when an unknown...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
160K+
Followers
67K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy