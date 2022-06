A late-1800s Lavaca home went on the market a month ago, and its colorful and ornate exterior give off serious storybook vibes. The property listing for the three-bedroom, two-bath home says it was built in 1891 by its original owner, a master carpenter and joiner, which certainly explains the elegant architectural details on the facade. From the vibrancy of the paint job, however, we'd wager that doesn't date back to the original owner.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO