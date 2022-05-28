ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Al Horford reportedly played in Game 6 following death of grandfather

By Trevor Hass
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"Thank you to everyone who sent kind words Al’s way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Fzfl_0fterLAT00
Al Horford contests a Jimmy Butler jumper. Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

Al Horford reportedly played in Game 6 of the Celtics-Heat series Friday following the death of his grandfather, José Reynoso Núñez, a day prior.

Núñez, 81, was the father of Horford’s mother, Arelis Reynoso. He was buried Saturday in the Dominican Republic, per Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

During the past week, according to Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN, Horford traveled to Atlanta to spend time with his grandfather before he died.

Horford’s sister, Anna Horford, confirmed the news on Twitter and thanked everyone who sent kind words to her brother.

“He & his abuelo were very close,” Anna Horford wrote. “Some things are bigger than basketball.”

Game 7 is set for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in Miami, and Horford is expected to play.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley's Outfit Went Viral On Monday Night

Charles Barkley may be 59 years old, but that isn't stopping him from keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He's even trying to imitate one of the NBA's top young stars. On Monday night, Barkley wore the same exact outfit Tyler Herro wore during a postgame interview last week.
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
The Spun

Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had 3-Word Message For Jayson Tatum After Game 7

Miami came up just short in the Game 7's finals seconds, but that didn't stop Heat star Jimmy Butler from giving Jayson Tatum and the Celtics their respects once the clock hit double-zeroes. "It's your time," Butler told the 24-year-old after the 100-96 loss. Both Tatum and Butler put up...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game 6#Espn
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reportedly Had 1 Preference For Lakers Coach

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reportedly only had one ask when it comes to who the team hired as its next coach. Per longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge, "Magic Johnson told me earlier this week that he wanted the Lakers to hire an ex-player to be L.A.’s next coach. Seems like the decision-makers agreed."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Michael Jordan, Wife Are Enjoying Vacation

Michael Jordan, his wife, Yvette Prieto, and their family are enjoying Memorial Day Weekend. The legendary NBA star and his family are spending the weekend in Mexico. The Daily Mail had some details on the trip. "The 59-year-old was spotted having fun with his wife and other family members during...
NBA
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy