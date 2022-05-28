ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes 2022: Ruben Ostlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins Palme d’Or

By Sarah Grant
 3 days ago

The Cannes Film Festival celebrated its 75th anniversary this year and its big prize, the Palme d’Or, was awarded to Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness , a satire of modern capitalism. This is the Swedish director’s second time winning the coveted prize. In 2017, he won for The Square , a satire of the art world.

In honor of the festival’s milestone year, the Dardenne brothers were recognized for their social-realist drama about European refugees, Tori et Lokita . Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne have won the Palme d’Or twice before, for The Son in 2005 and Rosetta in 1999.

The Cannes Grand Prix, which is the “runner-up,” went to two films. Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon — an erotic, political drama starring Maid actress Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn — and Lukas Dhont’s Close , a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story about two 13-year-old boys.

Actress and director Riley Keough , who is also Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, won the prize for the best first film. Keough and her co-director Gina Gammell took the Camera d’Or for War Pony , a film about two Oglala Lakota boys navigating life on the South Dakota reservation.

War Pony also fetched the Palm Dog — best canine performance — thanks to Brittany the gray poodle, who played the role of Beast.

