ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jordan Pickford hails Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and 'loyal' Gareth Southgate... and the Everton goalkeeper says turning to England psychiatrist Steve Peters has 'definitely worked' for his career

By Joe Bernstein
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jordan Pickford has said being pushed by Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope for the England No 1 spot helped contribute to his end-of-season exploits with Everton.

Gareth Southgate has always kept faith with Pickford despite pressure on his position and the goalkeeper responded with world-class saves to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

He still needs to keep standards high to remain first choice for Qatar and admitted: 'There are always people trying to chase you and get that spot off you so it's about keeping pushing boundaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zwx7K_0fter0iT00
Jordan Pickford (centre) knows the likes of Aaron Ramsdale (left) and Sam Johnstone rival him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wF4l_0fter0iT00
The England goalkeeper has praised Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate over his loyalty

'I think it's better for me when Rammers is pushing because that's pushing me to go even further to get even better.

'I feel I've been pushed all the time with Popey [Nick Pope], Deano [Henderson], Rammers, Sam [Johnstone].

'I appreciate the manager's loyalty. I've known him since the Under 21s and I was there when he got the job with the seniors so yes he's stuck by me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mguS1_0fter0iT00
Psychiatrist Steve Peters has also helped Pickford to cope with the pressure of internationals

Pickford has spoken openly about using psychiatrist Steve Peters to help him cope with pressure and he has reached a World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 final as a result.

'It was a really big help. The psychiatrist part definitely worked for me,' he added.

England will play four Nations League games in 10 days in June, beginning away to Hungary on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gabriel Agbonlahor hits out at Roy Keane for the former Manchester United captain's unfair criticism of Harry Maguire, with the ex-Aston Villa forward insisting the under fire centre-back was the Red Devils' BEST defender last season

Gabriel Agbonlahor has leapt to the defence of underfire Harry Maguire by claiming pundits such as Roy Keane have been too personal with their attacks on the Manchester United defender. United struggled badly this season, with notions of a tilt at the Premier League title turning into a campaign where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Graeme McDowell claims banning Saudi golf rebels is 'scary' and 'not good for the game' as he claims joining the $25m money-spinning tour is 'right for me and my family'... even if it costs him a shot at Ryder Cup captaincy

Graeme McDowell has claimed banning players for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series is 'not good for the game' but admitted the consequences of playing the $25million (£20million) event are 'scary'. The Northern Irishman was named in the 48-player field for next week's event in St Albans, the...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku 'has agreed to rejoin Inter Milan on loan next season', as Manchester United confirm Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are leaving... while Sadio Mane 'snubs PSG for Bayern Munich'

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer. Manchester United 'hold two rounds of talks with Braga defender David Carmo - with the former Liverpool target lined up in case Erik ten Hag fails to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax'
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Aaron Ramsdale
Daily Mail

Manchester City will play Liverpool at Leicester's King Power stadium in the Community Shield on July 30 - with the season's curtain raiser brought forward by a week to accommodate the winter World Cup break

Manchester City and Liverpool's meeting in the Community Shield next season will take place at Leicester's King Power stadium, it has been confirmed. Wembley, which usually stages the traditional season curtain raiser, is unable to do so this year as it is hosting the Women's European Championship final on July 31.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England coach Eddie Jones is given a major boost with Exeter Chiefs trio Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill all set to return from injury ahead of the summer tour of Australia

England head coach Eddie Jones has been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the summer tour of Australia after Exeter gave a positive injury update on three of their international stars. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill have all spent long periods on the treatment table in a...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Hungary will be backed by up to 30,000 fans when they take on England despite the Nations League tie in Budapest being played behind closed doors due to racist behaviour

England's Nations League fixture against Hungary will be played in front of a half-full stadium in Budapest - despite the hosts serving a stadium ban for racism offences. The Three Lions travel to the Hungarian capital to open their Nations League campaign on Saturday evening. Their last visit to the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Premier League#Nations League
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard follows Paul Pogba out the door at Man United as they confirm his 20 years at the club are OVER in another lengthy statement, weeks after he fumed at lack of an Old Trafford send-off

Manchester United have announced midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next month, on the same day the Red Devils confirmed Paul Pogba would also be departing. Lingard started his career with United and has been at Old Trafford for more than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara suffers fresh injury setback after being ruled out of Spain's upcoming Nations League games against Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of Spain's upcoming Nations League games due to injury. The 31-year-old was an injury doubt ahead of Saturday's Champions League final, but he was passed fit to start and played 77 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid before being replaced by Roberto Firmino.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former Adelaide Crows star and anti-vaxxer Deni Varnhagen 'could return to AFLW in 2023' after SANFL changes its mandatory jab policy - and Port Adelaide 'are lining up a move for the two-time Premiership winner'

Two-time premiership winner Deni Varnhagen could make a sensational return to AFLW next year, after being dropped due to her Covid vaccination stance. Varnhagen, 29, is reportedly eyeing a 2023 return having won the flag twice with Adelaide in 2017 and 2019, while being named the club's best defensive player three years ago.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Good riddance Paul Pogba, what a waste of money': Scathing Manchester United fans blast midfielder as an 'absolute joke' and a 'virus' after his exit on a free transfer was finally confirmed, six years after £89m world-record move

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after the club revealed Paul Pogba is to leave the club at the end of his contract. It was widely expected that the midfielder would leave Old Trafford at the end of his current deal, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus leading the chase for his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'The events before and after the match were not acceptable for me': Alan Pardew quits as CSKA Sofia boss after the Bulgarian club's fans targeted their own black players with racist abuse following last month's cup-final defeat vs rivals Levski

Alan Pardew has resigned as manager and technical director of CSKA Sofia with immediate effect after a section of the Bulgarian club's supporters targeted their own black players with racist abuse. Pardew first joined CSKA as a technical director in November 2020, before stepping in as interim manager following the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy