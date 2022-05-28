Coast Guard rescues two boaters after vessel capsizes off Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE — A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boat crew rescued two men after their vessel capsized Friday near the Fort Pierce Inlet.

It took just 15 minutes from the time the call for help was made from the sinking vessel for a crew to reach them, the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District Southeast said in a statement.

One of the men on the boat called about 2:20 p.m. Friday to say the boat was taking on water, the Coast Guard said. They had launched from the Stan Blum Boat Ramp, 613 N. Causeway, in Fort Pierce, officials said. The media release from the Coast Guard didn't indicate how far the boat was from land.

The rescue vessel returned the men, who were not injured, to the ramp.

The rescuers said they found each of the men in the water without life jackets, which made the quick response more pertinent. As the Memorial Day weekend continues, the Coast Guard is advisory boaters not to skip safety measure as they enjoy the water.

"It's important to remember to always wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket while taking part in activities on the water," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Mei, a boarding officer, in a statement. "If our crew hadn't arrived on scene promptly, this case could've had a different outcome."

Coast Guard officials Saturday did not have available the names and ages of the men, nor where they were from.

