Strongman legend Mariusz Pudzianowski wins fifth straight MMA fight by KO

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Five-time World's Strongest Man winner Mariusz Pudzianowski continued his run of impressive mixed martial arts finishes with another knockout victory Saturday.

Pudzianowski, 45, met Michal Materla in the main event of KSW 70 and needed less than two minutes to land a devastating uppercut that ended the fight. The win was his fifth consecutive victory by knockout or technical knockout and improved his career record to 17-7 (1).

Pudziankowski won the title of World's Strongest Man in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2008, becoming the only person to win the competition more than four times. He also finished as the runner up in 2006 and 2009 before turning pro in MMA.

His recent run of dominant finishes saw Pudzianowski climb to No. 3 in KSW's heavyweight rankings and his knockout of Materla could mean a title shot against champion and former UFC fighter Philip De Fries.

De Fries has held the title since 2018 and most recently defended it with a TKO victory over top contender Darko Stosic in February.

