Liverpool against Real Madrid ratings: Thibaut Courtois with all-time great Champions League final performance
LIVERPOOL'S season ended in misery as they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Vinicius Jr's 60th minute strike handed Los Blancos another European Cup to go along with their latest LaLiga title.
Thibaut Courtois put in an iconic performance to keep Liverpool at bay.
But who else played well for Real and the Reds?
And did anyone on either side have a shocker?
Here, SunSport's Charlie Wyett delivers his Liverpool and Madrid player ratings...
ALISSON - 6
A mix-up with Konate for the Benzema disallowed goal and then had a scare just before half-time when he nearly gave a goal away.
No chance for the Vinicius strike.
TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD - 6
On a mission to forget his nightmare clash against Real last season and he did just that with some great tackles and blocks - but then caught out badly for the goal.
IBRAHIMA KONATE - 7
What a great first season he has enjoyed and given the nod ahead of Joel Matip.
Extremely strong at the back until he got in a muddle with Alisson in the first half.
VIRGIL VAN DIJK - 6
Also got caught out by the ball which led to the disallowed goal and then could have done a bit better for the Vinicius strike.
ANDY ROBERTSON - 7
Also caught out of position in the move that led to the Benzema offside goal but generally did okay under pressure - and now a massive World Cup play-off on Wednesday.
THIAGO ALCANTARA - 7
There was a doubt over him starting as he seemed to have an issue in the warm-up.
Some brilliant passing but got away with a poor header back to Alisson.
FABINHO - 7
A fitness doubt before the game was composed in possession and helped protect the defence on the rare occasions Real got forward.
JORDAN HENDERSON - 6
Given the nod ahead of Naby Keita and typically hard-working performance and helped Liverpool ticking along without making a major impact.
LUIS DIAZ - 6
Absolutely terrific player and as we all expected, a real threat down the left throughout the first half but faded badly and was replaced by Jota.
SADIO MANE - 6
Doubts over his future and did okay although the service could have done better.
Had a shot tipped against the post and few chances in the second half.
MO SALAH - 6
Three big chances.
Forced an early terrific save from Courtois but then denied by two even better stops from the Belgian in the second half.
SUBS: Jota (for Diaz 65 mins) 6, Keita (for Henderson 77 mins) 6, Firmino (for Thiago 77 mins) 6.
SUBS NOT USED: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.
REAL MADRID
STARTING XI: Courtois 9, Carvajal 7, Militao 7, Alaba 7, Mendy 6, Modric 6, Casemiro 6, Kroos 6, Valverde 7, Benzema 6, Vinicius Junior 7.
SUBS: Camavinga (for Valverde 85 mins) N/A, Ceballos (for Modric 90 mins) N/A, Rodrygo (for Vinicius Jr 93 mins).
SUBS NOT USED: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas Vasquez, Bale, Isco, Mariano Diaz.
