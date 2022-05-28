ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool against Real Madrid ratings: Thibaut Courtois with all-time great Champions League final performance

By Charlie Wyett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7xHT_0fteq5Ej00

LIVERPOOL'S season ended in misery as they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Vinicius Jr's 60th minute strike handed Los Blancos another European Cup to go along with their latest LaLiga title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kz5ab_0fteq5Ej00
Thibaut Courtois produced a masterclass performance as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League Credit: AP

Thibaut Courtois put in an iconic performance to keep Liverpool at bay.

But who else played well for Real and the Reds?

And did anyone on either side have a shocker?

Here, SunSport's Charlie Wyett delivers his Liverpool and Madrid player ratings...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48agak_0fteq5Ej00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471AsV_0fteq5Ej00

ALISSON - 6

A mix-up with Konate for the Benzema disallowed goal and then had a scare just before half-time when he nearly gave a goal away.

No chance for the Vinicius strike.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD - 6

On a mission to forget his nightmare clash against Real last season and he did just that with some great tackles and blocks - but then caught out badly for the goal.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zxz4f_0fteq5Ej00
Ibrahima Konate impressed in defence for Liverpool Credit: Getty

IBRAHIMA KONATE - 7

What a great first season he has enjoyed and given the nod ahead of Joel Matip.

Extremely strong at the back until he got in a muddle with Alisson in the first half.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK - 6

Also got caught out by the ball which led to the disallowed goal and then could have done a bit better for the Vinicius strike.

ANDY ROBERTSON - 7

Also caught out of position in the move that led to the Benzema offside goal but generally did okay under pressure - and now a massive World Cup play-off on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31faGz_0fteq5Ej00
Thiago Alcantara put in a good showing despite not being fully fit Credit: EPA

THIAGO ALCANTARA - 7

There was a doubt over him starting as he seemed to have an issue in the warm-up.

Some brilliant passing but got away with a poor header back to Alisson.

FABINHO - 7

A fitness doubt before the game was composed in possession and helped protect the defence on the rare occasions Real got forward.

JORDAN HENDERSON - 6

Given the nod ahead of Naby Keita and typically hard-working performance and helped Liverpool ticking along without making a major impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KTvs_0fteq5Ej00
Luis Diaz shined early on but seemed to tire in the second half Credit: AFP

LUIS DIAZ - 6

Absolutely terrific player and as we all expected, a real threat down the left throughout the first half but faded badly and was replaced by Jota.

SADIO MANE - 6

Doubts over his future and did okay although the service could have done better.

Had a shot tipped against the post and few chances in the second half.

MO SALAH - 6

Three big chances.

Forced an early terrific save from Courtois but then denied by two even better stops from the Belgian in the second half.

SUBS: Jota (for Diaz 65 mins) 6, Keita (for Henderson 77 mins) 6, Firmino (for Thiago 77 mins) 6.

SUBS NOT USED: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDvM1_0fteq5Ej00
Vinicius Jr ended up scoring the decisive goal on the night Credit: Getty

REAL MADRID

STARTING XI: Courtois 9, Carvajal 7, Militao 7, Alaba 7, Mendy 6, Modric 6, Casemiro 6, Kroos 6, Valverde 7, Benzema 6, Vinicius Junior 7.

SUBS: Camavinga (for Valverde 85 mins) N/A, Ceballos (for Modric 90 mins) N/A, Rodrygo (for Vinicius Jr 93 mins).

SUBS NOT USED: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas Vasquez, Bale, Isco, Mariano Diaz.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Isco
Person
Casemiro
SPORTbible

Peter Schmeichel Hits Back At Jamie Carragher After Manchester United Champions League Dig

Peter Schmeichel couldn’t resist to hit back at Jamie Carragher during the aftermath of the Champions League final on Saturday. The retired players were covering the final held in Paris for American broadcaster CBS Sports. Carragher saw his former side lose out on the trophy after a goal from Vinicius Junior and a stellar performance from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois secured a 1-0 victory for the Spanish champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Liverpool S#The Champions League#Los Blancos#Laliga#Reds#Sunsport#Alisson 6#Ibrahima Konate 7
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer who made Nazi salutes at West Ham match banned for three years

A professional golfer who admitted making several Nazi salutes towards Austrian fans during a West Ham game has been banned from attending football matches for three years. PGA professional Daniel Garner, 26, later told police that he was intoxicated when he attended the West Ham versus Rapid Vienna Europa League match at the London Stadium on 30 September 2021.
GOLF
BBC

What happened at the Champions League final?

French authorities and Uefa blamed late arrivals and fraudulent tickets for chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France before Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. But Liverpool fans who spoke to the BBC described organisational failures, overcrowding and heavy-handed policing. On Monday, Uefa commissioned an independent report...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a...
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

Referee Jon Moss has record cross TRASHED days after retirement following Huddersfield Championship play-off controversy

FORMER referee Jon Moss allegedly received death threats as well as had the front of his Vinyl Whistle record store damaged. Moss came under fire for his performance in Sunday's Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town. Huddersfield felt hard done by after seeing two penalty appeals be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
462K+
Followers
27K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy